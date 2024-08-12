To paraphrase Ludacris (feat. Jermaine Dupri) “Welcome to Atalanta BC, where the players play.” Now the UEFA Super Cup won’t be staged in Atlanta, or Lombardy, the home of Atalanta, but actually in Warsaw, Poland at the eastern European nation’s national stadium.

Yes, the UEFA Super Cup is now upon us, and it’s a chance for two teams to get continental competition started off right, in a game that provides a chance for a trophy lift at the end.

UEFA Super Cup FYIs

Real Madrid (UCL Winner) vs Atalanta BC (UEL Winner)

Kickoff (local time): Wed. Aug 14, 9pm, Stadion Narodowy — Warsaw, Poland

Real Madrid Preview Stuff: Team News Starting XI Predictions

TV: TNT Sports

Odds: Real Madrid -180, Draw +320; Atalanta BC +460

Fun Fact: A Los Blancos triumph would earn them an unprecedented six UEFA Super Cup title

Before we get to the Real Madrid starting lineup prediction, we are also giving you an added bonus piece of content, and predicting the first team of Atalanta BC. We’re projecting it as follows-

Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui

Now on to the main event.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Atalanta BC (UEFA Super Cup)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories