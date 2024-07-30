AC Milan Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata is the big name, splash signing for AC Milan this summer transfer window, but he didn’t make the trip across the pond for the club’s preseason tour. He was busy playing a very prominent role for Spain, as he helped lead them to the trophy at the 2024 European Championships.

He’s now on holiday following his international tour of duty. So you won’t see him on the shores of Lake Michigan come Wednesday night.

Soccer Champions Tour FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Competition: Club Friendly Stream/TV: ESPN+

Team News: Real Madrid AC Milan

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid AC Milan

Team News

There are no real injury concerns at this time. It is expected that Milan will play both the United States Men’s National Team stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah in this one. Hey, AC Milan need to put on a show for the Chicago crowd! Get ready to “shake the lake,” but of course, beware that often Chicago Park District sod on the playing surface!

AC Milan Starting XI Prediction

Lorenzo Torriani; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Malick Thiaw; Alessandro Florenzi, Ismael Bennacer, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Lorenzo Colombo, Samuel Chukwueze.

