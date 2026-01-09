Premier League Teams to Bet on this Season



The Premier League has thrown up another fascinating and enthralling season packed with drama and unpredictability. With Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and United among the big names for battling for glory, England’s top division attracts billions of fans from all over the world. Some of these enthusiasts will add another dimension to the action on the pitch by betting on matches throughout the season.

There are a number of great stories taking shape in the Premier League and it’s important to pay attention to these narratives if you are going to wager on results and outcome through to May. This article will highlight some of the clubs you should be following to find smart wagering opportunities.

Wagering on the Premier League

When it comes to betting on the Premier League with platforms like betway for the first time, it is imperative you first check out the site to get a strong understanding of what is required. From various markets, odds and offers and promotions like bonuses which can enhance your overall experience, exploring the site will help you place wagers with confidence.

You must also devise and follow strategies that can boost your Premier League knowledge in order to place smart and informed wagers from a place of learning and authority. Tracking team news will ensure you always know the strength or weaknesses of a side while following the form guide will alert you to whether a club is winning and playing with confidence or struggling and on a losing run.

Live in-play betting can also give you and edge as it allows you watch Premier League games in real time and react accordingly, using your nous based on what is happening out on the pitch. So, if Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is injured and has to be substituted, you can see, by the second, how the Reds fare without their talisman. From there, you can then wager on the scoreline, the number of shots the team will record or even how many corners.

Will Arsenal Clinch the Title?

Arsenal are annual title challengers under Mikel Arteta but are yet to get over the line. Up to now, the Gunners have been pipped to top spot by Liverpool and Manchester City but this season feels different. The North London club have enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign and have lost only two games.

Combining talent with efficiency and consistency, with Declan Rice pulling the strings and Gabriel, William Saliba and David Raya providing a strong backline, many believe Arsenal could be crowned champions at the end of the season. Already, fans will be placing bets with betway on the title race and the Gunners will feature heavily.

Manchester United’s Push for Europe

It’s fair to say Manchester United have endured a tumultuous time since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as a champion in 2013. The Red Devils have worked through a number of coaches and seem incapable of getting it right on the pitch, from recruitment to tactics. Last season, United dropped to 15th, the club’s lowest league position in half a century.

This season followed a similar pattern to those played out over the last decade, with Ruben Amorim sacked at the start of the year. Who knows where United go from here but, right now, the club are back in the top ten and attempting to look up. It remains to be seen who will be in the hotseat come the end of the campaign but supporters betting with betway will be assessing the situation and working out whether to wager on the Red Devils qualifying for Europe, whether that’s the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Can Sunderland Maintain Early Form?

Sunderland are a proud and storied club and many football enthusiasts were pleased to see the Black Cats return to the Premier League after eight seasons away. The Stadium of Light club were promoted from the Championship with many tipping the side for a campaign of struggle back in the big time. However, Regis Le Bris’ men have impressed, beating Chelsea and rivals Newcastle while also taking points off Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Now, Premier League followers looking for value in betting markets will be weighing up whether Sunderland have what it takes to maintain this form and push for a top-half finish this season. There is a real feel-good factor with the club back in the top-flight and supporters will be confident the team can earn results and enjoy the second half of the campaign to cap a fine year.

West Ham – Will they Beat the Drop?

West Ham have struggled all the season but the 2-1 home defeat by Nottingham Forest saw the Hammers stuck in the relegation zone, seven points from safety. After sacking Graham Potter early in the season, the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager has not had the desired affect and West Ham are shipping in far too many goals at a rate of more than two goals per game. There is growing discontent at London Stadium and already some followers wagering with betway will be tipping the club with relegation.

Wrapping Up

Overall, there are countless stories building which Premier League bettors will be paying close to attention over the coming months. There are set to be more twists and turns at both ends of the table.

Related Posts via Categories