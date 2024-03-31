Matches like yesterday just do not come around very often. As Newcastle United prepares to host Everton FC, in a little over 48 hours, we can’t expect the drama of yesterday to be duplicated. In Saturday’s seven goal thriller, Newcastle overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat West Ham United 4-3.

“It was one of the maddest games I have played in for sure,” said Man of the Match Harvey Barnes. “We are obviously disappointed to be where we are in the game and then we had a mountain to climb. This team is all abut team spirit and never give up and that showed in abundance today

Newcastle United vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 2, 2024, 6:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 47% Draw 25% Everton 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 43 pts, WLWLD Everton, 16th, 25 pts LLLDD

“These are the games and moments you want to be involved in. Sitting on the sidelines, in the stands, it’s the worst feeling so it makes you want to work even harder to get to stages like today and enjoy moments like today.”

Barnes, basically a super-sub now, bagged a brace to bring home the three points. He’ll have to start now against Everton. And given all the injuries that the Geordies currently have, the first team on Tuesday night just kind of picks itself.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

