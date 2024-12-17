Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for a few weeks. Once again Pope must endure a season in which injury severely limits his participation. The same can be said for Callum Wilson.

Or to quote former member of The Beatles George Harrison, back when he appeared on The Simpsons in the 1990s: “it’s been done.”

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Brentford FC at Newcastle United

Kick: Wed. December 18, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

How They Got Here:

Newcastle United- Chelsea 2-0 (round of 16), AFC Wimbledon 1-0 (third round), Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties (second round)

Brentford FC- Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 on penalties (round of 16), Leyton Orient 3-1 (third round), Colchester 1-0 (second round)

Team News

Pope is the only fresh injury concern ahead of the midweek cup clash versus Brentford. Meanwhile none of the already injured Magpies are set to be reactivated, so thar pretty much covers the team news at this point. So with that in mind, we can move on to the lineup prediction.

Although we left them out, it’s quite possible that Dan Burn and/or Sandro Tonali could get a starting assignment here.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak

