Newcastle United are now ready to stage a friendly for public consumption, as they head to Hull City on Saturday afternoon. The Magpies pre-season training camp in Herzogenaurach, Germany wrapped with a behind-closed-doors friendly win over SpVgg Unterhaching.

And no, please don’t ask me to try and pronounce the name of that opponent. They are not a side of which I am familiar.

Newcastle United at Hull City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. July 27, 2pm local, MKM Stadium, Kingston Upon Hull, England

Competition: club friendly

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

For that practice game, Geordies boss Eddie Howe started a normal looking, strong first team. And it read like this:

Nick Pope, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Joe White, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak

Then, for the second half, he started a team of youngsters, and the XI took this form.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Jamie Miley, Cathal Heffernan, Ellis Stanton, Leo Shahar, Johnny Emmerson, Jay Turner-Cooke, Alfie Harrison, Trevan Sanusi, Garang Kuol, Ben Parkinson

So now, as they prepare to take on Championship side Hull City, what will Howe go with? We’re predicting a mix-and-match, which looks like this:

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Hull City

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Ellis Stanton,, Joelinton, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe White, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

