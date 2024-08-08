Newcastle United have a pair of friendlies, on this the final weekend of the preseason. Up first is a visit from Girona FC on Friday night, a side that very much pleasantly surprised in La Liga last season. They will then welcome in Brest on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at what the strongest side possible might be for this match.

Newcastle United vs Girona FC

Kickoff: Aug 9, St James’ Park, 7:30pm BST

Eddie Howe could likely hand another start to summer signing Lloyd Kelly here, and it must feel great, for Geordies everywhere, to have Nick Pope back in between the sticks regularly.

Especially given all the time that he missed last season. Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are back from their post England duty holiday, as they were apart of the Three Lions team that advanced to the title game at the Euros.

They likely won’t feature here, and certainly not from the opening kick. But here is who we think will

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Girona FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

