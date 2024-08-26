Although the season is still young, Newcastle United have played uninspiring ball thus far. They haven’t been awful, not by any means, but they haven’t been great either. Maybe the start of a different competition will change their fortunes? Newcastle travels to Nottingham Forest for one of the just two all-top flight ties in the second round of the EFL Cup.

West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth (coincidentally the team that Newcastle just played) is the other.

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup 2nd round

Kickoff: Wed. Aug. 28, 8pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Look for manager Eddie Howe to do some squad rotation here, and to give Kieran Trippier a run from the get go. Who knows, we could be entering the last few days of his time at Newcastle.

Newcastle Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest (EFL Cup 2nd Rd)

Vlachodimos; Kieran Trippier, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Harvey Barnes

