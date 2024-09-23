Newcastle United are headed to London town, specifically Plough Lane, to take on AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup’s third round. It’s going to be a fun contrast to see a big money club like Newcastle, who have a giant home stadium, take on the League Two (fourth tier) minnows in Wimbledon.

And they’ll do so at a ground that only seats about 9,000.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Newcastle United at AFC Wimbledon

Kick: Tue Sept. 24, 2024, 745pm, Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, UK

Team News at AFC Wimbledon

Nothing new going on here, as the Geordies came away from the Fulham encounter unscathed. It’s just the same quartet of long-term injured players for the men of Eddie Howe.

And you know what Howe will do here in this match- a lot of squad rotation. Let’s see what that looks like.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Wimbledon

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Miguel Almiron

