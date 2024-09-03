Kieran Trippier Draws Interest From Two More Turkish Clubs

It had been previously understood, as it was widely reported that Kieran Trippier was going to leave Newcastle United, and go out on loan to Turkish club Eyupspor. Well, not so fast, actually. Having lost his starting right back slot to Valentino Livramento, Trippier is still poised to exit St. James Park, but it could be at a different destination.

According to a report in Sky Sports on Tuesday, two more Turskish Super Lig clubs, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, are also now keen.

The report indicates that these two new potential suitors, much like Eyupspor, are potentially looking at a loan-to-buy kind of situation. That is, it might be a loan, with an obligation to buy kind of deal. If so, there is still time to get that done, as the Turkish transfer window remains open until Sept. 13.

So they have ten days to figure it out. The 33-year-old English fullback has recently announced his retirement from international football. The report also indicated that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli was also interested, but failed to get it done before their transfer window deadline, which was yesterday, came and went.

However, Trippier could still possibly have options beyond Turkey, and not have to face a race against the clock. According to Caught Offside, the camp of Trippier is “understood to be in talks over terminating his contract at St James’ Park, with an exit now viewed by sources as increasingly likely.”

Terminating his current deal, if/when it happens, would then make Trippier a free agent. In that case, he could then sign with any club, anywhere and at any time.

Newcastle received a bid of £15 million from Bayern Munich for Trippier back in the January transfer window, but they turned it down. Now they could receive significantly less, or, if certain conditions materialize, nothing at all.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories