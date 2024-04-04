Newcastle Team News at Fulham: Livramento, Trippier, Lascelles

Newcastle United will be without the services of at least ten players when they travel to Fulham FC on Saturday. If the knock on the ankle of Tino Livramento keeps him out, then we’re looking at 11 players missing. We also recently learned that right back Kieran Trippier is out until at least the Tottenham Hotspur game next weekend.

The English international has missed the last four matches due to a calf injury.

Newcastle United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 6, 3pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Standing, Form: Fulham 13th, 39 pts LDWLW Newcastle 8th, 44 pts DWLWL

Google Result Probability: Fulham 39% Draw 26% Newcastle 35%

Newcastle Team News

We can also confidently say now that Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles (both have ACL injuries) are out until much longer than just the rest of this season. It is possible that the pair might not return to action until around December. Moving on, Lewis Miley (back) and Matt Targett (Achilles) are both sidelined with no definitive timetable for return.

Moving on to Miguel Almiron, he played 10 minutes as a substitute in the score draw with West Ham, after having recovered from a knee injury. Perhaps he takes on a larger role here.

Elsewhere (and when you do a Newcastle injury report, you kind of have to just transition rapidly, because you have so many injured players to cover. Otherwise it would turn into a 1,000 words or so!) Joelinton and Callum Wilson are out until most likely May with thigh and pectoral problems respectively.

Additionally, you have Nick Pope (shoulder) who will stay sidelined until late April.

