Newcastle Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Stade Brestois

Back to backs? Yes, really! But at least it’s just consecutive friendlies, and not competitive clashes on back to back days. Late afternoon Saturday sees Stade Brestois come to St. James Park, with Newcastle United having welcomed in Girona FC later on tonight (go here for the preview of Friday’s match).

Feels really weird to preview a match while the previous contest still hasn’t been completed, but hey, it’s just the way the scheduled shaped out.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Newcastle United vs Stade Brestois

Kickoff: Aug 9, St James’ Park, 7:30pm BST

Newcastle Team News vs Stade Brestois

The Magpies team news for the match against Stade Brestois, or Brest, is the same as it is for Girona FC. You can view that here. As for what the starting lineup will be, we’re guessing manager Eddie Howe will go with a strong team at kickoff versus Girona and Brest, while making wholesale changes at halftime; in both matches.

We’re also expecting a little bit of rotation, from the two first teams.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Stade Brestois

Vlachodimos; Valentino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

