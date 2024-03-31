Wow! What a win for the ages that was for Newcastle United on Saturday. Down 3-1 midway through the second half, the Geordies came roaring back to win 4-3 at home over West Ham United. The Premier League certainly returned from break in style today! However, the home side suffered even more injuries today, as Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almirón all got hurt.

In other words, Newcastle got a big win, but it came with a price.

Newcastle United vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 2, 2024, 6:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 47% Draw 25% Everton 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 43 pts, WLWLD Everton, 16th, 25 pts LLLDD

Newcastle Team News

Forward Anthony Gordon was sent off in stoppage time, meaning the Magpies were playing with just 10 men when the final whistle sounded, and a thrilling comeback win was in the books. Here is what manager Eddie Howe said in postgame about all the new injured players.

On Almiron: “Miggy hurt his knee crossing a ball.”

On Livramento: “I think the ball hit Tino’s ankle, so it’s an ankle twist.”

On Lascelles: “Jamaal has a knee problem, but I don’t know any more than that.”

We don’t know much about Krafth, and his injury situation, but you have to love the Simpsons GIF we included above. Put him in the doubt category for the clash versus Everton on Tuesday night. The same goes true for Tino and Miggy.

Lascelles is most likely ruled out, as that match comes in less than 72 hours. Gordon is obviously out as he drew two yellow cards, which equals one red, which equals a suspension.

Kieran Trippier could return from the injured list here however.

Otherwise the team fitness situation remains the same from where it was entering the game.

