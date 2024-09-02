Just because the summer transfer window closed for most of Europe, it doesn’t mean the dealing is done. The Saudi Arabia transfer window remains open for a few more hours while the Turkish window is open until Sept 18. And Turkey seems to be the destination for Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier. The far out of favor fullback, will depart St. James Park for Turkish Super Lig side Eyupspor.

The 33-year-old Englishman, who just called time on his international career, has already agreed personal terms.

The Daily Mail, citing Turkish journalist, Resat Can Ozbudak, incudes the following line in their Kieran Trippier report, stating the “Istanbul-based side Eyupspor – who are currently managed by the former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star, Arda Turan – has already agreed terms with the player.”

So now we are in the “up to the clubs” phase, as the two sides will hammer out the financials. Although they have plenty of time to finalize things, one should expect things to move quickly. After all, haste makes waste- look at what happened to another English full back, at a big money club, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

And the Turkey Super Lig, in recent years, has become some of a home to these desperado dealings.

Take a look at the rosters of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for some examples. Kieran Trippier will fit right in.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

