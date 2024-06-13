Newcastle Transfer Talk: James Trafford, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly

The regular season is in our rearview mirrors and it will still be well over a month until the preseason friendlies get there, so you know what that means? Yes, it’s the silly season and thus we commence the first 2024 edition of Newcastle United Transfer Talk here. In this column we’ll cover two new arrivals in Lewis Hall and Lloyd Kelly, and the potential for a third in James Trafford.

Let’s get this party started.

We’ll begin with Hall, who is of course “already here” having spent this past season on loan from Chelsea. The deal included a stipulation, if performance-related criteria were met for the left back/midfielder, to convert the deal into a permanent one, for the price £28 million.

It is going to happen, with an official announcement of the 19-year-old English international coming once the summer transfer window is officially open.

Up next is Lloyd Kelly, a 25-year-old Englishman who can play at both center back and left back. According to Newcastle World, St. James Park have won the race to sign the AFC Bournemouth star, who was also wanted by Atletico Madrid and AS Roma.

The window officially opens tomorrow, so it won’t be long until this one is publicly signed, sealed and delivered.

Finally, Newcastle have their backup goalkeeper to Nick Pope lined up:

????? Understand Newcastle have agreed personal terms with James Trafford as priority option to become new goalkeeper. New proposal to Burnley expected soon, in the region of £15m with add-ons based on performances. Man City will receive 20% of the fee from Burnley. pic.twitter.com/vKIlM6bwNF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2024

The arrival of Trafford means that Aaron Ramsdale is not going to move over from Arsenal. Y’all remember when he was reportedly a done deal to Newcastle on Championship Sunday weekend?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.