Man United News: Scott McTominay, Sergio Romero, Jesse Lingard

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. Multiple reports indicate the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors. The goal, potentially, would be to get the season completed in a 40 day span.

That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained. For today’s United transfer rumor round-up go here. For today’s first edition of Man United news and notes go here.

Let’s start with some good news related to the coronavirus. It of course never ever makes headlines when someone tests negative, but these are important stories that need to be told.

United’s back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero was concerned he contracted COVID-19 during his 14 hour flight home to Argentina. Therefore, he went in self-isolation for two weeks in a Buenos Aires hotel, and then thankfully tested negative; so he returned home. The Daily Mail has more.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay gave a very revealing interview to The Official United Podcast, where he explained why he was never tempted to go out on loan. Celtic, one of the powerhouse clubs in his native Scotland, could have been a potential destination.

However, the 23-year-old was handed a place in the starting midfield a couple years ago by Jose Mourinho, and he’s remained in the first team ever since.

“Yeah, about a year and a half ago there was a time where it (a loan move) might have been a possibility and then somebody leaves or something like that, and then your opportunity comes and you have to take it,” McTominay said.

“You hear loads of stories about boys going on loan and different things like that and I always had it in my head that I don’t want that.

“I want to be showing myself here first and if it doesn’t work here then you go somewhere else,” McTominay continued.

:For me, you hear the stories about getting the life of luxury at Manchester United and people take that for granted, like the food in the canteen, your kit being laid out for you every morning. People just expect that and you have to always remember where you come from in that respect and always appreciate what people do for you.

“I feel like that is culture that is brought through for us.”

Finally, United winger Jesse Lingard has shown all of us the proper way to get a workout in, spend time with close friends, and still maintain social distancing. He went for a run with Ravel Morrison, a chum that he came up with through the United youth system.

The pair are keeping fit during the lockdown while going for a jog, and maintaining the distance required by the NHS (National Health Service). The Daily Mail has more over at this link.

