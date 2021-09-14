Jesse Lingard Draws High Praise from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By

Jesse Lingard has certainly had his ups and downs at Manchester United over the past couple of years, but one would have to think he might be in contention for a starting assignment against Young Boys tomorrow night in the Champions League group stage.

The England midfielder came off the bench on Saturday to score United’s fourth goal against Newcastle. This comes on the heals of his achieving a brace versus Andorra in World Cup qualifiers during the international break that just passed.

And of course, you had his loan spell at West Ham United last spring/winter which saw him go on a purple patch. While it would first appear that he’s buried on the depth chart at the start of the season, his producing off the bench means he could set for more minutes.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Lingard was kept around this summer because he is to play a key role at some point this season.

“Jesse has had his hard times and he is a lovely boy, or man now,” Solskjaer said at his UCL pre-match press conference.

“He was allowed to go out [on loan]. I could have kept him because I know how good a player he is but he showed everyone with West Ham and England what kind of player he is.”

OGS pointed out how Lingard wanted to stay at Old Trafford because this is the team he grew up supporting.

“He is a Man United fan,” the Norwegian continued.

“He has grown up with the Man United kit on himself since he was a baby so I am so pleased for him and he is a top top player and person.”

