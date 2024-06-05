Man City Chair Discusses ‘frustrating’ 115 Premier League Charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has spoken out about his club’s achievements being consistently referenced with reminders of the 115 Premier League charges. Financial in nature, the 115 charges were lodged by the Premier League in February, and they have become a flash point for critics of the club who maintain that the trophies won by MCFC are somewhat tainted.

“115 Charges” has even become a trending term on social media. This is “frustrating” to Al-Mubarak, who said so in a long interview with the club’s in-house multimedia channel.

“Of course, it’s frustrating,” the Chairman said. I think the referencing is always frustrating. Having it being talked about the way it’s being talked about. I can feel for our fanbase, and everyone associated with the club, to have these charges constantly referenced.

“I think we as a club have to respect that there is a process that we have to go through, and we’re going through it. It’s taking longer than what anyone hoped for, but it is what it is, and I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts, and not by claims and counterclaims.”

City, who won the treble in 2022-23 and became the first club to ever win the Premier League four straight seasons last month, deny all the charges (some of which date all the way back to 2009). And just yesterday, the news broke that City is legally challenging the Premier League’s commercial rules.

In other words, they are trying to turn the tables, and that makes the following tweet utterly hilarious:

The Chairman’s interview was conducted a couple days before the news of legal action came out. Al Mubarak also discussed financial regulations:

“I think the Premier League got to where it is today by being the most competitive league. So, I hope there is a bit more sensibility in regulating. Always a balanced approach is good from all the leagues,

be it in England or the rest of Europe.

I think you won’t see the same level as we’ve seen in the last years, because of the levels of regulations that have come into place over the last 12 months.”

He also discussed how he thinks this summer’s transfer market could be impacted by financial regulations:

“I think the level of maneuverability that was in place before that allowed teams to do what they were able to do in the past, I think, is much more restricted this

year and that’s going to be reflected, I believe, this summer.”

