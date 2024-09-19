Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Bournemouth

This midweek saw Liverpool FC bounce back very nicely from the embarrassment that was last weekend. The Reds were shockingly upset by Nottingham Forest last Saturday, but they rebounded with a resounding 3-1 win over AC Milan in Champions League play. Now they’ll welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield, and it’s a match where the hosts will be heavily favored.

Of course, they were also heavily favored last weekend, and you saw how that ended up. So they won’t take the Cherries lightly.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Sept. 21, 3pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Liverpool WWWL AFC Bournemouth DDWL

PL Standing: Liverpool 4th, 9 pts AFC Bournemouth 11th, 5 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 75% Draw 15% AFC Bournemouth victory 10%

LFC Team News

None, really. Harvey Elliott remains out for the longer term. Otherwise the squad is fully fit. With no real selection issues to speak of, for Arne Slot, here is the strong team we think he’ll go with. Where does Federico Chiesa fit in?

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

