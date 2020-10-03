Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Aston Villa

By

Liverpool aim to make it four wins out of four when they travel to Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa also have a perfect start to the season so far, winning their first two games. Liverpool have won their last six league visits to Villa Park, but they face a tough task Sunday against a Villa team that is unbeaten in their previous six PL fixtures.

If Liverpool win, they will become the first team in English top flight history to win their opening four games for three-straight seasons.

Given what we know of the team news, the Reds should line-up much the same way as they did against Arsenal on Monday, where they earned a 3-1 win. After conceding three goals against Leeds in the opener, Alisson has allowed just one in the last two weeks.

The four ahead of him seem to be rounding into form as well as the team hits the first international break. Andy Robertson scored his first goal of the season against Arsenal, making up for a costly mistake that led to Arsenal’s lone goal.

Trent Alexander Arnold got his first assist of the season in the game as well. Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk should start, as they are the only two senior center backs available.

Illness and injuries make Liverpool’s midfield selection pretty straight forward for Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum should all start. Jordan Henderson could get some minutes as well as he returns from injury, but he isn’t fully fit yet.

The big news of Sadio Mane testing positive for COVID-19 reults in a start for Diogo Jota. Mo Salah has been in good form, creating numerous chances, but hasn’t scored since the opening fixture.

Liverpool hope that Roberto Firmino can get his first goal of the season. He plays a vital role in the Reds’ attack, but has just one goal in his last 18 league games. If he can get going, it will open up even more opportunities for the rest of the attackers.

Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.

