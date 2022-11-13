World Cup Group E Preview: The Real Group of Death

Many pundits have labeled Group H the dreaded ‘Group of Death’. That is wrong. I don’t think there can be any argument that Group E is not the real ‘Group of Death’ at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

With three sides inside the top 25 of FIFA’s official rankings, this group contains more must-see matchups than any other grouping. European giants Spain and Germany headline this group alongside Asian heavyweights Japan.

Spain is a bit of a wildcard at this year’s tournament. Whilst they are nowhere near their heyday of 10-15 years ago, they are not to be dismissed. They qualified for the semi-finals of last summer’s Euro 2020. Don’t forget that they only lost to eventual winners Italy via the lottery of a penalty shootout. They also made the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

There is a transitional feel about this side as well. Long gone are the Xavi’s, Andrés Iniesta’s, and David Villa’s.

In their place are the likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Pedri.

The latter of which is my pick to be one of the best players of his generation. Whilst the three players I mentioned are brilliant, their best football is definitely ahead of them.

This World Cup might be a little too soon for them to dominate.

The Germans head into this World Cup with a fresh face in the dugout. Gone is the inimitable Joachim Low. In his place is former Bayern Munich gaffer Hansi Flick. This will be the first major tournament Germany has appeared in without Low since Euro 2008.

Four-time World Cup champions, Germany has seen their status slip somewhat in recent years. The 2018 World Cup was one to forget for Die Mannschaft.

It saw the Germans embarrassingly sent home at the group stage after suffering three straight defeats. In Low’s swansong as manager at Euro 2020, England bundled them out at the Round of 16 stage. Failure at the most recent two major tournaments has seen them out of the top 10 in world rankings.

After winning 9 of their 10 qualification fixtures in Group J of the UEFA section, there is a feeling that Germany can turn the corner at this tournament. With new manager Hansi Flick, there is a feeling Nationalelf will return to the summit of football yet again.

Having genuine world-class superstars like Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich doesn’t hurt either.

A true heavyweight of Asian football, Japan qualified for their eighth World Cup by finishing runner-up to Saudi Arabia in Group B of AFC World Cup qualifying. They finished above arch-rival Australia in that group. Now there is a hunger to see the Samurai Blue test themselves against the best the world offers.

There is some actual strength and experience in this Japanese national setup. Takumi Minamino and Takehiro Tomiyasu both ply their trades in the Premier League. Maya Yoshida plays for Italian Serie A club Sampdoria.

Along with those three, they have a player on Real Madrid’s books also in Takefusa Kubo; currently on loan at Real Mallorca, playing in La Liga.

Do not sleep on Japan on at this World Cup. They will be there to capitalize if any side in their group does not bring their A-game to Qatar.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the CONCACAF Octagonal for this play-off opportunity. They considered this a slight disappointment, as they are actually the third-ranked side in the region.

Regardless of that, the country did conquer the playoff, to qualify for the World Cup. PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas will carry the weight of the nation on his shoulders.

As Sports Bank CEO Paul M. Banks likes to say “Once you go Costa Rican, you never go seekin’. (Sorry!)

