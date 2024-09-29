Not sure what Hansi Flick was doing by placing Marc Casadó up top, in a central forward role replacing Robert Lewandowski yesterday, but hey, he needs to try something. In the 4-2 La Liga loss to Osasuna, a whole lot went wrong. Now he needs to switch things up, at least a bit, when Young Boys come to Catalonia for a mid-week UEFA Champions League clash.

Speaking of that competition, Barcelona suffered their only other loss this season in the format, falling at AS Monaco.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

FC Barcelona vs Young Boys

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 1, ppm, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 22nd, 0 pts, -1GD, L Young Boys 33rd, 0, -3GD, L

So this is a must win on all kinds of levels. And it is certainly a should win as well, given how much more talent and depth Barcelona has over their opponents. Young Boys are just a much smaller club and that should show itself in midweek. This is the definition of a “get right game” for Barca.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Young Boys

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Hector Fort, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Raphinha, Marc Casadó; Lamine Yamal, Pau Victor; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories