The first loss of the Hansi Flick era has been suffered, so now, how will the Blaugranes respond? Having been beaten at Monaco, in continental competition, now the Catalan club must rebound in the league. They have a lot more talent and depth than Villarreal, of course, but diving down to the Yellow Submarine is never as easy proposition.

Especially now, given that Flick as a large group of injured players to contend with.

FC Barcelona at Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 15 4:15 CET, El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Girona 5th, 7 pts, DLWW FC Barcelona 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Villarreal 25% Draw 23% FC Barcelona 52%

Let’s take a look at what the best lineup is, given whom he still has to work with, for this one.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Marc Casado; Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski

