It’s a preseason friendly. It’s a trophy game. Actually, it’s both, when FC Barcelona welcome in AS Monaco for a Monday night clash that’s branded the Joan Camper Trophy. New Barca boss Hansi Flick will be looking to hit the ground running here, so regardless of what this match means or doesn’t mean, he’s going to want a result.

To get there he’ll need to start a strong team.

FC Barcelona vs AS Monaco, the “Joan Camper Trophy”

Kickoff (local time): Mon. Aug 12, 8pm, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Fun Fact: Spain is now the holders of: Men’s European Championship, Men’s Olympic Gold Medal, Women’s World Cup

We think that includes new signing Dani Olmo. We can definitely say that Frenchman defender Jules Kounde will be included from the off. Or at least he should be; for multiple reasons.

Here are the other nine names that may be on the team sheet.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs AS Monaco (Joan Camper Trophy)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Ilkay Gundogan; Pau Victor, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

