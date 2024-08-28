You can’t ask for a better debut if you’re Dani Olmo. Signed before the season started, but not registered to play, due to salary cap problems, Olmo missed the first two games. But he came off the bench to score the second and game winning goal at Rayo Vallecano. After playing a half last night, does he start against Valladolid?

We’re thinking yes. Why not keep this positive momentum rolling for the Spanish attacking midfielder?

FC Barcelona vs Valladolid FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 31, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Valladolid 10th, 4 pts, WD FC Barcelona 1st, 9 pts, WWW

Google Result Probability: Valladolid 8% Draw 14% FC Barcelona 78%

Oh by the way, Barca are top of table now. Of the trio of La Liga clubs to have already played three fixtures, they are the only side to have won all three. So while it is obviously very early still, you got to really like the start if you’re Hansi Flick. Let’s take a look at who might start alongside Olmo here.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Valladolid

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

