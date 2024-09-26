The news regarding starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been released, and unfortunately, it is indeed the worst case scenario. Having suffered a full tear of the patellar tendon (an injury that many would say is even worse than an anterior cruciate ligament tear), he is done for the remainder of the season.

That means Inaki Pena is now the first choice shot-stopper, the rest of the way.

FC Barcelona at Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 28, 9pm, El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Osasuna 7th, 11 pts, LWLWD FC Barcelona 1st, 21 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Osasuna 15% Draw 19% FC Barcelona 66%

FC Barcelona Team News

With that in mind, the No. 2 is USMNT Youth international Diego Kochen. But he’s not available right now, either, as he’s got a hamstring injury. Elsewhere when are Frenkie de Jong and Gavi going to finally feature again? They have been back in full training for awhile now, but we haven’t seen them on the pitch.

If they do play on Saturday, at Osasuna, it would only be in a cameo role off the bench. They’re obviously being brought back into the team at a slow pace. Ferran Torres came off the bench in midweek against Getafe, having returned from suspension.

He could get a first team starting assignment.

Finally, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo remain out as long-term injury absentees.

