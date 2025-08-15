Tomorrow night, we might see FC Barcelona put forth a starting lineup that contains both Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez. Obviously, the side is not at their best when this is the situation in front of them. RCD Mallorca, heavy underdogs they may be, still might be getting Barcelona at the right time.

Robert Lewandowski is still working his way towards match fitness while Marcus Rashford is still not registered for La Liga.

La Liga Season Opener FYIs

FC Barcelona at RCD Mallorca

Kickoff: Saturday August 16, 7:30pm, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona 70% Draw 18% RCD Mallorca 12%

The Catalan club will also really miss central defender Inigo Martinez this season. His departure to the Saudi Pro League is something nobody saw coming.

However, no excuses will be accepted in this game. Entering last season, expectations were relatively low. Entering this season, the expectations have done a total 180, as Barca won three trophies (La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup) and made the Champions League semifinals.

The good times are back again, and expected to continue.

“We started our mission last season and we want to continue,” manager Hansi Flick said at his season opening news conference.

“When you win three titles, it’s not the end. It’s just like the progress. The progress is that also we continue. We are focused and we want to win every match. It’s all about winning. I think we are in a good way, but we know also the opponents are very good in LaLiga and we have to give our best.

“It’s always about the results at the end. I think we have the quality to be a better team, but it depends on the results. The most important thing is that we have a deep belief in our mission, in our style, how we want to play. Everyone has to have self-confidence about these things.”

Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at RCD Mallorca

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

