Life after Lionel Messi is proving to be very challenging for the Catalan club. For the second season in a row, FC Barcelona have seen their UEFA Champions League campaign end in the group stage.

Barca went on a big spending spree this past summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, on big-money deals. And now, without the financial windfall of the Champions League income, the club’s finances are set to take a hit.

Viktoria Plzen vs FC Barcelona Champions League Group Stage FYIs

Kick Off: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 8pm UK at Doosan Arena

Competition: Group C, Match Day 6 of 6

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction go here

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 77% Plzen 9% Draw 14%

FC Barcelona Team News

All in all, it means that the product on the pitch will continue to suffer, and perhaps further decline. But before we get to the Europa League, we have one more UCL match, dead rubber though it may be, to get to. Let’s take a look at the fitness situation.

Barcelona beat Valencia 1-0 yesterday, but the league victory came with some fresh injury concerns. Jules Kounde had to be subbed off, due to muscular discomfort. They won’t risk him for a match of unimportance such as this.

Ditto for Eric Garcia who picked up a groin injury. The timetable for his return isn’t totally certain at this moment. Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ankle) are both doubtful as they work towards full recovery.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories