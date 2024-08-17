Ilkay Gundogan Added to FC Barcelona Injury List

Ilkay Gundogan now finds himself on the list of the FC Barcelona walking wounded. Gundogan will miss out on today’s season opener at Valencia, due to the head injury that he suffered on Monday in the Joan Camper Trophy game. The situation is not thought to be serious, as this is more precautionary.

FC Barcelona at Valencia CF FYIs

La Liga Season Kickoff

Sat. Aug. 17, 9:30pm, Mestalla Stadion, Valencia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Barca 56% Draw 24% Valencia CF 20%

But the absence of the German midfielder just piles on the lack of options in the middle of the park.

Frenkie de Jong may be passed fit for this affair, but he’s been slowed by injury this preseason.

Gavi (ACL) is on the shelf for awhile. Meanwhile Ronald Araújo and Ansu Fati are also sidelined due to injury.

It’s a somewhat similar situation with Fermín López. He’s not fully re-integrated with his Barca mates, after playing for Spain at the Euros, and then the Olympics this summer.

Elsewhere the Catalan club splashed the cash, to the tune of €55 million ($60.6m), for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, but he is not fully integrated into his new team yet.

