It is finally here! FC Barcelona have unveiled their away kit for 2024-24, and simply put, it was worth the wait. During this season, the Blaugranes will be back in black.

What’s so crazy about this shirt reveal is that it comes after Barca have already played two road games this season.

Introducing the 2024/25 FC Barcelona Away Kit. Reimagining the Blaugrana Club for the new era ? pic.twitter.com/x6jkB91XQd — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 4, 2024

In one of the matches, they just wore their home kit again. In the other match, they donned last year’s road strip. But this new shirt is indeed a special one, as it’s just the fourth time in club history that they have worn all black.

To get more looks at the new shirt, check out the video the Catalan club posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Looking sharp gentlemen! Real sharp. We’ll get to see the new Nike strip in action in Barca’s very next game, as it happens to be on the road. Barcelona visit Girona in the Catalan derby on Sun Sept. 15.

They’ll enter the match sitting top of the table, with a four point lead over arch-rival Real Madrid.

