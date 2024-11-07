Everton vs Brentford preview, team news, tickets and prediction

Everton and Brentford will clash in the Premier League at Goodison Park in Merseyside on matchday 12. The Toffees have made a poor start to the season, while the Bees have been excellent in their little way going by their home form.

As of the time of writing, Everton are 16th on the log after seven matches, while Brentford sit in 11th spot with five points more than the Toffees. The home side have won just a game, while the Bees have won three of their four games at home so far.

Everton have not been themselves in the last couple of years. It has been one relegation battle to the other and it seems they will be in for it once again this term. Manager Sean Dyche has tried his best to get his team firing, but injuries have not been kind to his side at all. With so much investment in the squad in recent years, the team has been carefully strengthened and fans have been waiting for that change in fortune.

So far this term, the Toffees have won just one game, lost four, and drawn two. The statistics are not good enough for a team that should be pragmatic in their style and concede a few goals. \

Meanwhile, the team played to their strength against Newcastle before the international break in October and Dyche was pleased with that performance, saying: “Yet again we were stretched with injuries, especially in the defensive department. I was pleased with our performance, particularly Jimmy Garner.

Going in at right-back, which I thought he did well at Leicester, we know he can play there but he hasn’t got depth of experience in there – but [against Newcastle] he looked like he’s played there for years so I’m very pleased for him.

“It was solid from all of [the defensive unit], with Jordan [Pickford] also looking good again with a strong performance. Keano was a tough decision, anyway, because I think he’s actually done well this season, but obviously the familiarity, of that back five, with Jarrad [Branthwaite] and Myko [Mykolenko] going in, it served us well last season, so I kind of went back to that thinking, and it did serve us well last week [against Crystal Palace].”

It was evident for the first time this season that the Toffees can get things done and that they hope to build on that.

Brentford, on the other hand, are solid at home but they are spineless away from home. The Bees have taken all their points at home as of the time of writing this article, while nothing on the road. Given the teams they faced on those trips – Liverpool, Manchester City and Brentfrod – a loss was probably inevitable.

However, they travel to face a side struggling in front of their fans and they can capitalise on that. The Bees could be without Wissa for this game, leaving them with Mbeumo as the only recognized goalscorer in the side. Without any doubt, it is going to be tough at Goodison Park.

Despite their overall performance, Everton won both fixtures last season and that should serve as enough motivation for them before this particular meeting. Brentford will not be an easy nut to crack though. The Bees have shown their flair this season, particularly on the attacking front, and will come into this fixture with the clear belief that they can take home maximum points as well.

Everton must show discipline if they are to get a result in this game, as well as keep their defence as air-tight as possible. The Toffees have been poor at the back this season and against a team like Brentford who know how to score, they must make sure to avoid that opening for the opposition to capitalise on.

In terms of the previous 8 meetings between the two sides since 2010, Everton have won 4 times, Brentford have won 2, and 2 of those meetings have been stalemates.

Match tickets

The epic match at Goodison Park in Liverpool kicks off on Saturday, 23rd of November 2024 at 15:00 GMT.

The 39,572-capacity stadium will host this fixture.

Getting Everton vs Brentford tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Line-ups

Sean Dyche has been under pressure since the start of the season, but recent performances and improvements could see him remain in the job for now. The Toffees do have a strong squad when everyone is fit and the manager will be keen to field his best side in this home clash. The likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson and Armando Broja should be available for this game.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Mangala, Doucoure; Harrison, McNeil, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Thomas Frank and Brentford sold Toney in the summer but they have found themselves in a tight corner with the absence of Wissa due to injury. Although Wissa might be back before this fixture, Mbeumo has been able to lead the side in the best possible way, and this being a clash on the road, much might not be expected. Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry are long-term absentees for the Bees.

Brentford: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard; Schade, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter

Prediction

Everton have made a disappointing start to the season once again. The fans have been through a lot in recent seasons and it seems there will be a whole lot by the end of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Brentford have continued to hold their own at home and that has seen them stay in a vantage position as of the time of writing. It is on their travels that they need to do better, which the Toffees will aim to exploit when they eventually clash.

Overall, it should be an interesting contest for the neutrals.

Everton 1-1 Brentford

