The winds of change have come to the Windy City. The Chicago Fire FC conclude their 2024 season this Saturday, but the Major League Soccer world is looking beyond that, to the start of a new era. Today was the product rollout (the official name is “introductory press conference) for their new Football Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

Yes, Berhalter who led the U.S. Men’s National Team to three trophies and a return to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, now takes over in Chicago; the city which is coincidentally home to the corporate offices of the United States Soccer Federation.

Berhalter, who was outright sacked by the USSF after failing to maximize the talent and potential of the USMNT, will formally begin his new gig with the Chicago Fire FC following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS season, i.e. on Sunday. We’ll have more on all this storyline, which entirely overshadows the game, in a bit, but for now let’s run the match preview FYIs

Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC Preview

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 p.m. CT at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Broadcast: stream on MLS Season Pass, radio in English on WLS 890 AM and Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM

Google Result Probability Chicago Fire FC win 47% Draw 26% Nashville SC win 27%

Current Fire FC Head Coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position following this match, and will then transition to a new role as Vice President of Football.

“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto.

“His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men’s National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward.”

While Berhalter didn’t impress much while leading the USMNT, this job might be better suited for his level. (His contract begins officially on January 15th)

Brought in by the USSF when his brother was the fourth (or some would say third) highest ranking member of the organization, he was certainly a nepotism hire. That job was probably beyond his CV, but this is a better fit. His past successes at the Columbus Crew are indicative of that. Plus, as Director of Football, he’ll build the roster that he coaches up.

Additionally, this is a good deal for the Chicago Fire FC, as they’re bringing in a big brand name.

If there is one thing that this club desperately needs right now, it’s relevance, and Berhalter immediately brings that.

“I’m honored to be named Director of Football and Head Coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust,” said Berhalter.

“Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer.

“I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support.”

Prior to his time with the USMNT, Berhalter spent seven years as a head coach in Sweden (Hammarby IF) and MLS, as we said, with the Crew. With the Hammarby gig, Berhalter became the first American-born male to manage a professional team in Europe.

