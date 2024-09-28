Unai Emery heavily rotated his Aston Villa squad in Tuesday night’s League Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers, so that means the starters will come back in for the Sunday Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.

If the Villans get a win over the Tractor Boys here, it would mark four straight wins in the Premier League for them.

Sunday Fixture FYIs

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 5:30 pm, Sunday Sept. 29, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 24% Aston Villa 51% Draw 25%

PL Standing, Form: Ipswich Town 18th, 3 pts LLDDD Aston Villa 5th, 12 pts, WLWWW

What’s the best lineup for Emery to select, in order to reach that goal? Here is our best guess as to what that may be.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Emiliano Martinez; Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey; Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

