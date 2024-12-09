Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has to feel that Tuesday provides an optimal chance to get another Champions League W, and with that, three more points in the standings. Given that RB Leipzig are dead in the water, regarding this competition, AVFC should cruise here.

That’s key for the Villans, who are currently in the zone for the playoff, but just on the outside looking in when it comes to the next round qualification.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 of 8

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa FC

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 6, 5:45pm, Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Germany

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 1st, 9 pts, 10th place, WWWLD RB Leipzig 34th, 0 pts, LLLLL

Team News

AVFC have just two injury concerns here. Jacob Ramsey remains out for a more weeks, at least, with a hamstring injury. But now there is a new fitness concern, with Leon Bailey.

He also has a hamstring problem.

“Hopefully, not a lot of weeks, but Tuesday, I don’t think he will be available. We have to try and use our other players and give them chances. It’s a hamstring issue.’

RB Leipzig have not taken a single point from this competition, thus far, so they don’t pose much of a threat here. It’s safe to say that they’re done, in regards to the UCL competition this season.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at RB Leipzig

Emi Martinez; Ezra Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Jaden Philogene; Jhon Duran

