It is looking like Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could be without as many as five or six starters when they travel to Fulham FC on Saturday. The injury crisis at Villa Park is real, and with that, we’re going to see some less familiar names in the first team now (we already have) like the well-traveled season veteran Ross Barkley.

One guy who has definitely earned his starting spot is young Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa at Fulham FC

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat Oct. 19, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Result Probability: Fulham FC 39% Aston Villa 34% Draw 27%

PL Standing, Form: Fulham FC 8th, 11 pts DDWWL Aston Villa 5th, 14 pts, WWWLL

The former Chicago Fire FC man is finding his groove right now, and developing into promising scorer. Here is who else we believe will be in the starting lineup with Barkley and Duran.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Jhon Duran, Ollie Watkins

