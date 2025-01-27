Aston Villa Team News vs Celtic: Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley

Tyrone Mings is the latest injury concern for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. The 31-year-old English defender suffered what initially looked like a pretty serious knee injury against West Ham United on the weekend.

And given the recent injury history of Tyrone Mings, it’s understandable why the red flags of concern could be going up right now.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 of 8

Aston Villa vs Celtic

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 29, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Aston Villa 9th, 13 pts, WLDWL Celtic 18th, 21 pts, DWDDW

Aston Villa Team News

However, the situation is not thought to be serious, as he was reportedly later moving around freely. The return timeline for Tyrone Mings is not known at this time, as they’re still awaiting scan results, but it is not thought to be serious.

Elsewhere Ross Barkley (foot) is moving closer towards a return, but it is still unlikely to feature against Celtic in midweek.

Amadou Onana (thigh/hamstring) is on a timeline that is estimated to be about a week behind him. And Pau Torres (lower body extremity) is about a month and change away from being back in the groove.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

