Aston Villa Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Aston Villa FC are nothing if not consistent. Ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday, they are 8th in the Premier League table. They also finished 8th in the UEFA Champions League table, after the first portion the continental competition completed yesterday, with matchday 8.

Aston Villa at Wolves

Kickoff: 5:30pm, Sat. Feb 1, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Result Probability: Wolves 29% Aston Villa 45% Draw 26%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 18th, 16 pts DLLLL Aston Villa 8th, 32 pts, DWWDD

Crazy 8s indeed as Villa secured the final spot in the table that qualifies for automatic qualification into the next round, i.e. skipping the playoff.

Ross Barkley could make it into the team here, but Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings and Amadou Onana are all likely to miss out again here. So, in other words, nothing has changed since the 4-2 win over Celtic in the UCL last night.

With that in mind, let’s move on the lineup prediction.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Emiliano Martinez; John McGinn, Ezri Konsa, Boubacar Kamara, Ian Maatsen; Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara; Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

