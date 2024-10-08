Aston Villa FC are sitting pretty right now, situated fifth in the Premier League table, but just five points from the top spot. When they return to action in 12 days time when they travel to Fulham, they’ll have six players with fitness concerns to deal with John McGinn, Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Ezri Konsa.

Although it seems like the first half of the list that we mentioned above will all be in contention to play in this one.

Let’s get you up to speed on the situations with this half-dozen of players

John McGinn

El Capitan has missed some time recently, due to a hamstring injury. However, he could be back for the next clash.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey

Both joined McGinn on the sidelines yesterday, for the goalless draw at Manchester United. Both face a decent chance of being fit to feature for the next match after the international break.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara

Have to group these two players together because they are in the same exact boat- back training again after recovery long-term knee injuries.

Ezri Konsa

“I don’t know if it’s a big or small injury,” manager Unai Emery said of Konsa’s thigh muscle pull.

“The players who do not play with their national teams have to rest now and we will try to get players like Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn back in the next two weeks.

Hopefully we will soon have Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings available after long-term injuries and then we have Emiliano Buendia who is getting fitter.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

