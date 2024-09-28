Ahead of the Sunday clash against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery provided some positive injury update news at his weekly Friday press conference. The two ACL long-term injury absentees, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara, will both return to action next week.

Sunday Fixture FYIs

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 5:30 pm, Sunday Sept. 29, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 24% Aston Villa 51% Draw 25%

PL Standing, Form: Ipswich Town 18th, 3 pts LLDDD Aston Villa 5th, 12 pts, WLWWW

Aston Villa Team News

As for Kamara, his injury calamity came in the loss to Manchester United back in February.

“They are training very well,” Emery said.

“They started to be 100% last week. The plan is to try and play 45 minutes with under-21s next week.”

Elsewhere, when it comes to Villans team news for this one, Diego Carlos (muscle) and Robin Olsen (head) are both doubts. Meanwhile Jaden Philogene (unspecified), Matty Cash (hamstring) and John McGinn remain sidelined, and will miss the clash against the Tractor Boys.

