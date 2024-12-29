The overall judgment of Jhon Duran has been questioned at times, but he seems to be in the right when it comes to his sending off on Boxing Day. As you can see from the embedded video below, he really didn’t deserve a red card for this incident. Also, a three match ban? That’s ludicrous.

Jhon Duran will start serving the suspension tomorrow against Brighton & Hove Albion.

3 matches for Jhon Duran. You know what? The most damaged here is not Villa. Is the credibility of the ones that made this decisions.. We are going to keep fighting, nothing will destroy us and we will overcome all this unfair decisions. And we will behave like gentleman. pic.twitter.com/ka74vKGWK0 — Damian Vidagany (@DV1874) December 27, 2024

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: 7:45pm, Mon. Dec. 30, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Brighton & Hove Albion 18% Aston Villa 60% Draw 22%

PL Standing, Form: Brighton & Hove Albion 10th, 26 pts LDLDD Aston Villa 9th, 28 pts, WWLWL

Aston Villa Team News

Also suspended for this one is Matty Cash, although his ban (due to yellow card accumulation) is for only this match. Meanwhile Jacob Ramsey (thigh) could be in contention for this one.

“He is close to being in the squad, to be available to play,” said Unai Emery.

“We have Saturday and Sunday preparing. The last training session he did normally with the team, and hopefully, he will be in the squad for Monday.”

