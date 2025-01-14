Aston Villa visits Everton FC in a matchup of two sides that badly need a win, but for very different reasons. Given how Aston Villa FC have ascended, as a club these past couple seasons, not qualifying for Europe in 2025-26 would be seen as a major step back. So far, 2024-25 has not gone the way that Villa and their fans have expected, or wanted. They’re not in line for UEFA qualification right now.

Flipping over to Everton FC, they are once again in a relegation scrap. It feels like they have been stuck in this position for the past few seasons.

Aston Villa at Everton FC

Kickoff: 7:45pm, Wed. Jan. 15, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Result Probability: Everton FC 29% Aston Villa 41% Draw 30%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 16th, 17 pts DDDLL Aston Villa 8th, 32 pts, LWLDW

The Toffees are just one point above the drop zone as the Villans prepare to visit the blue side of Mersey.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, Jhon Duran, Morgan Rogers

