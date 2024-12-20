Arsenal FC at Crystal Palace Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal have only lost in Premier League competition at Crystal Palace twice, and those two Ls came during the month of April, in 2017 and 2022. So Sunday looks like a win on paper for the Gunners, but of course, games are not actually played on paper.

Another reason that the Gunners are so heavily favored here, last night’s meeting in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 21, 5:30pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 60% Crystal Palace 17% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Crystal Palace DDWDW, 21 pts, 15th Arsenal WWWDD, 30 pts, 3rd

The North London side won 3-2, at their building, and now comes a reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, but in a different domestic competition. So without any further ado, let’s get to the lineup predictions.

Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson; Trevoh Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi; Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucoure, Tyrique Mitchell; Ismaila Sarr, Ebechi Eze; Jean-Philipe Mateta

