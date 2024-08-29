When Arsenal hosts Brighton & Hove Albion, it’s a matchup of two sides who are unblemished on the young season. There are only four Premier League sides who have won both of their games this term, with Liverpool and Manchester City being the others. The Gunners and Seagulls are also both +4 in goal differential on the season, with Brighton having scored one more goal.

Arsenal FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug. 31, 12:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Form, Standing: Arsenal WW 3rd, 6 pts Brighton WW 2nd, 6 pts

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 71% Draw 12% Brighton 17%

Meanwhile Arsenal are yet to concede so far in this campaign. If they can keep defending at a high level, like that, then perhaps this is the season that they finally break through and win the league title, and thus end their drought.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

