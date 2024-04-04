With an eye on Tuesday night, when Arsenal will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will look to do some squad rotation. The Saturday fixture at Brighton is sandwiched in between the big continental competition in next midweek, and last night’s win over Luton Town.

So you will see a mix of starters and reserves on Saturday. A lot of the guys who came off the bench on Wednesday will be in the starting lineup here and vice versa.

Arsenal FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 6, 5:30 pm, Falmer Stadium. Brighton & Hove, UK

PL Form, Standing: Arsenal WDWWW 1st, 68 pts Brighton DLWLD 9th, 43 pts

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 59% Draw 22% Brighton 19%

Currently, the fitness of the overall Arsenal squad is very good, maybe the best that it has been all season long. That gives Arteta the luxury if rotating players in and out, while he manages the current fixture congestion.

We actually left out the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe in our lineup prediction here.

So with that all said, here is who we included:

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories