Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal are back in the Premier League title race, and if any team can catch Liverpool, it is probably them. Well, it depends on how much you believe in Nottingham Forest or not. The Tricky Trees are getting it done, and they, along with the Gunners, are the only two teams that can potentially catch the Reds. So the Brighton match tomorrow is now all the more important.

Chelsea are now no longer in it. So with that in mind, let’s get to the FYIs and need-to-knows.

Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 5:30 pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

PL Form, Standing: Arsenal DDWWW 2nd, 39 pts Brighton DLDDD 10th, 27 pts

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Draw 24% Brighton 22%

Given the fitness/injury/availability situation, Mikel Arteta should be able to fill out his team sheet in his normal manner. That hasn’t been the case lately, given certain injuries at certain positions. Here is what we think it might look like.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

David Raya; Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

