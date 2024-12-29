There is only one Premier League match on New Year’s, and it comes on New Year’s Day, not Eve. It’s a London derby at the GTech, as Arsenal visits Brentford FC, with designs on staying in the title race.

To do so, they’ll have to overcome the loss of one of their best players, Bukayo Saka, until spring.

Brentford FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Wed. Jan. 1, 5:30pm local, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Brentford FC 15% Arsenal 66% Draw 19%

Premier League Standing: Brentford FC 12th, 24 pts Arsenal 3rd, 36 points

Premier League Form Guide: Brentford FC LWLLD Arsenal WDDWW

Of course, in order to catch Liverpool, they’ll first have to usurp Nottingham Forest, yes, that’s right- Nottingham Forest is in second place right now!

Although the gap up at the top of the table is growing right now, as the Gunners will head into this one nine points behind. Here is how we think they’ll line ’em up against the Bees

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

