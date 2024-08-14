Arsenal FC vs Wolves Team News: Timber, Podence, Lemina

Arsenal will be at home to Wolves on Saturday as they look to finally get over the line as Premier League champions this season. They came very close, but ultimately fell short the past two seasons. Mikel Arteta has only three fitness concerns in this one: Jurrien Timber (foot) is a doubt while Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Kieran Tierney (thigh) remain out.

The Gunners will take on an opponent that has a much longer injury list, and a much more complicated fitness situation.

Season Opener FYIs

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday Aug. 17, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Wolves 7% Arsenal 80% Draw 13%

Team News for Both Sides

Marino Lemina (thigh) should be passed as match fit, but there are some concerns here for the Midlands club. Matheus Carneiro da Cunha (thigh), Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee) and Leon Chiwone (ankle) are all ruled out due to injury. Nelson Semedo, meawhile is suspended for the season opener.

Then you have two players who are “touch and go” or “face a late fitness test” in Daniel Podence (calf issue) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (a groin problem).

On paper, it looks like Arsenal will cruise here, but you just never know. That’s why they play the games.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

