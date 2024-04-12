Arsenal vs Aston Villa Team News: Timber, Cash, Ramsey

Arsenal at Aston Villa FC FYIs

Kick: Sun. Apr. 14, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WWDWW Aston Villa FC DLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 71 pts Aston Villa FC 5th, 60 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 75% Aston Villa FC 10% Draw 15%

B.) keep one eye open and on the second leg of their European ties next week.

It’s all a fine and delicate balance.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories