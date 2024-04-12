Arsenal vs Aston Villa Team News: Timber, Cash, Ramsey

As the next edition of the Unai Emery Cup approaches, there is much more team news to discuss for Aston Villa than Arsenal. With the Gunners, the only issue is Jurrien Timber, and at what point does he make his return?
Versus the Villans, who will be sweating on the fitness of Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey. Both are likely sidelined for Sunday.
Arsenal at Aston Villa FC FYIs
Kick: Sun. Apr. 14, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK
PL Form: Arsenal WWDWW Aston Villa FC DLWDL
PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 71 pts Aston Villa FC 5th, 60 pts
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 75% Aston Villa FC 10% Draw 15%
Team News for Both Sides
We already know that Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia will all be out, due to injury. Douglas Luiz will be as well, but for disciplinary reasons. Luiz is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
The news is better for John McGinn, who should be available for selection here.
This is an interesting fixture in that both sides need to
A.) go all out to win this, given the domestic races they’re still involved in, and
B.) keep one eye open and on the second leg of their European ties next week.
It’s all a fine and delicate balance.
