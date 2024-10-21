What a terrible weekend for Arsenal, who lost their first game of the season, across all competitions, at AFC Bournemouth. It was a major upset, to say the least, as the Cherries came into the match having only beaten them once in the previous 16 meetings. Things were made worse with both Liverpool and Manchester City winning, meaning the North Londoners have now fallen behind a peg in the Premier League title race. Will a visit from Shakhtar Donetsk be a get right game?

Even though it’s in an entirely different competition? Hmmm…..interesting.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Shakhtar Donetsk at Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Tues. Oct. 22, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK,

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Arsenal 13th, 14 pts, +2 GD, DW Shakhtar Donetsk 27th, 1 pts, -3 GD, DL

Speaking of various competitions, central defender William Saliba is now suspended in the league, so you can bet that he’ll play here in this one (well, he would anyway). And here is who we think the other 10 joining him in the first team will be.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Shakhtar Donetsk

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

