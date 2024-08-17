Arsenal Closing in on Signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad

Arsenal FC are closing in on another major summer transfer window acquisition. According to multiple outlets, the Gunners, who beat Wolves today 2-0 in their Premier League season opener, have agreed personal terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

According to reports, the North London club saw their initial bid of £21.5 million knocked back, but they have since returned with a bid of £30 million, in an attempt to get this over the line.

Once that happens, we’ll be off and running, as this situation is escalating quickly. Merino, 28, will be left out of the squad for Sociedad’s season opener tomorrow, as talks between the two sides advance.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil explained his decision:

“We worked with the idea that we would count on him, but I decided to leave him out of the squad. He told me that he was ready to help. He wanted to be on the pitch.

“We are the ones who are here.

“There are open talks with other clubs and this decision is the best for them, for the club and for me.”

Merino is a Spanish international, which means he’s a part of the national federation that is synonymous with winning right now. Espana won the Olympic gold in Paris and the European Championships in Germany.

They’re also the holders of the Women’s World Cup.

As Arsenal try to finally close the deal in winning the league title, this year, maybe adding another player with trophy lifting experience can help.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

